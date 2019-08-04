Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 28: Gujarat FortuneGiants Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortune Giants may have lost their previous game but the team is confident and raring to go. Coach Manpreet Singh's side will be looking to trounce Puneri Paltan in Patna.

The team will once again will look up to captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia can cause a flutter in Paltan camp.

Overall Gujarat's raiders and defenders have performed as a unit and that has been a key to their success. Rohit Gulia (22 points in 4 games), Sachin (16 points), Sonu (12), GB More (12 points) have been bringing points for their team while Parvesh Bhainswal (11), Sunil Kumar (10), GB More (11) have done well in the defence for their team. The defenders are also getting the support of Ankit, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: GB More (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Puneri Paltan have played three games and tasted defeat in all of them. They've hardly had any positives in the games played so far in the tournament.

Coach Anup Kumar's side would be looking for an improved show and change of result in the match against Gujarat. For Puneri Paltan, Girish Ernak scored three tackle points and Pankaj Mohite top scored with 6 points in the match against Bengal Warriors.

Pune raiders haven't performed to their potential and that has been a major reason for their lacklustre performance. Captain Surjeet Singh has to ensure the defenders too learn from the mistakes they've committed to put up a dominant show.

Pawan Kumar (14 raid points) has been the top raider for the Paltan but didn't get much support from the rest of his teammates. Pankaj Mohite (6 points) looked pretty impressive in the previous game and he would be looking to continue his form.

Manjeet (6) and Sushant Sail (6) will have to complement Pawan in the raiding department. Manjeet, however, contributed performed well in the defence with 5 successful tackles to his name. Shubham Shinde (5), Sanket Sawant (4), Girish Ernak (3), and Surjeet Singh (2) have done little justice to their names.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Panjan Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D), Sanket Sawant (D).