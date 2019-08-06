Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 30: Patna Pirates Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna have suffered back to back defeats in their own backyard and captain Pardeep Narwal would be raring to taste their first win at home.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has made 30 successful raids but no other player has complemented him in the raiding department. Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil have all been ineffective.

Patna is badly in the defence department as well. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou are yet to live up to the expectations. Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Lee would be hoping to improve their performance.

Jaideep (17 tackle points), Hadi Oshtorak (6 points), Neeraj Kumar (9 points) will have to strenghthen Patna's defence.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Haryana Steelers are also coming back from consecutive defeats, first against Jaipur Pink Panthers and later by Tamil Thalaivas. Haryana would be looking to get to winning ways against Pirates, who are out of touch.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan would be aiming for an improved show. A major problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders. Naveen (25 points) is the only raider who has performed well but he's not getting any support from his fellow teammates.

Haryana have made just 46 successful raids in the tournament, 45 unsuccessful and 70 empty raides so far. Their defenders haven't performed well either as they have scored just 35 points from successful tackles while 63 unsuccessful tackles.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Kuldeep Singh (D).