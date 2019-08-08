Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 33: Patna Pirates Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Three-time champions Patna have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the tournament. They were beaten by Haryana Steelers in their last game. Pardeep Narwal-led side is yet to claim a win in their home leg.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has made 42 successful raids but no other raider has complemented him in the raiding department. Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil have all been ineffective. This in turn is putting a lot of pressure on the defenders who are failing badly in the defence department as well.

Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou are yet to live up to the expectations. Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Lee's form has become a concern for the coach, as well as for the captain.

Jaideep (19 tackle points), Hadi Oshtorak (6 points), Neeraj Kumar (10 points) will have to strenghthen Patna's defence.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

UP Yoddha have played 5 games in which they have secured just a win, two defeats and played a couple of ties. Two of their last matches have ended in a tie. Their matches against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas resulted in ties.

Senior raider Rishank Devadiga's inclusion in the starting seven is helping the team perform as a team and ensured UP found it's lost touch. UP Yoddha started playing as a team and they have impressed everyone with their turn around.

UP's star raider Monu Goyat is slowly finding his form and fellow raiders have also started complementing Goyat on the mat. Defenders Sumit and Nitesh Kumar are also getting better with their form. But they are letting the opposition take advantage in the crunch situation which has cost them two tied contests.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Surender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Gurdeep (all-rounder).