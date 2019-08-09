Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 34: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortunegiants are seated at fifth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses from five games. Fortunegiants started their campaign with three successive victories but the Ahmedabad-based franchise have suffered back-to-back defeats in the tournament and would be eager to bounce back.

They lost to U Mumba and Puneri Paltan in a closely-fought contest and must be looking to learn from the mistakes they made in the previous games.

The teammates will once again will look up to their captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia can cause a flutter in Thalaivas' defence.

Overall Gujarat's raiders and defenders have performed as a unit and that has been a key to their success. Rohit Gulia (28 points in 5 games), Sachin (25 points), GB More (16), Sonu (14) have been outstanding for their team. While Parvesh Bhainswal (12 successful tackles in 5 games), Sunil Kumar (11), GB More (12) have done well in the defence for their team.

Ankit, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin are also lending helping hands in the defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: GB More (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas are placed sixth in the points table, just below Fortunegiants. Out of the five games it has played, the Ajay Thakur-led side has won and lost two matches, while one ended in a tie.

In their last game against UP Yoddha, which ended in a thrilling tie, Ajay Thakur lived up to his reputation and scored in a crucial buzzer raid to help his team tie the match.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has done exceedingly well for them. Ajay finally seems to have found his mojo back after struggling in the first few games.

Rahul has completed 900 raids in Pro Kabaddi history. He has 39 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 20 points.

Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to continue his dominant run in this season. He has picked up 20 tackle points in five games. Along with Mohit Chhillar (12 tackle points), Manjeet and Ran Singh (9 points) are manning Thalaivas' defence brilliantly and it will not be easy for Gujarat raiders to breach them.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Himanshu (D).