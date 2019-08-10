Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 37: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Their coach Manpreet Singh has stressed that Gujarat Fortunegiants are going to win all the home matches. For the Giants, who began their campaign with three straight wins before losing two matches on the trot, the home leg has come at the right time. The Sunil Kumar-led team looks to get back on the winning track.

The Giants will not only cherish the support from the home fans but also have an excellent record at home. In Season 5, the team won five out of six matches, while one ended in a tie. In the last Season, the team notched up four wins and a tie in six matches.

The teammates will once again will look up to their captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia can cause a flutter in Thalaivas' defence.

Overall Gujarat's raiders and defenders have performed as a unit and that has been a key to their success. Rohit Gulia (28 points in 5 games), Sachin (25 points), GB More (16), Sonu (14) have been outstanding for their team.

While Parvesh Bhainswal (12 successful tackles in 5 games), Sunil Kumar (11), GB More (12) have done well in the defence for their team. Ankit, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin are also lending helping hands in the defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: GB More (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Languishing at the bottom of points table, Telugu Titans are yet to taste a win in the tournament. After facing four consecutive defeats the Hyderabad franchise came close to securing their maiden win against UP Yoddha but it ended in a tie. Captain Abozar Mighani would be hoping to turn things around in Telugu Titans' first game in Patna.

Siddhart Desai (39 raid points in 6 games) and his brother Suraj Desai (22 raid points from 4 games) have been the star raiders but they couldn't ensure a win for their team.

Siddharth, who wasn't looking very effective in the early stages of the league, is finally regaining his form. However, defenders Vishal Bharadwaj and Mighani are yet to find their form to strengthen Titans' defence.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).