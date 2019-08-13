Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 40: UP Yoddha Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Sumit's High 5 combined with Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav's effective raiding helped U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls in their previous contest. With just two wins out of seven games, UP Yoddha are lying in the bottom half of the table.

Yoddhas have met with three defeats and have played out a couple of ties against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. They looked off colour since their campaign opener, but with the inclusion of senior raider Rishank Devadiga, they have started performing as a group. UP seem to have found their lost touch but they still face an uphill task at hands.

UP Yoddha are finally playing as a team and they've impressed everyone with the turn around.

UP's attack depends on star raider Monu Goyat (28 raid points in 7 games), who is slowly finding his form along with fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav (21 raid points in 7 games).

The defence, meanwhile, comprising of Sumit (22 tackle points in 7 games) and Nitesh Kumar (13 points in 7 games) has yet to hit top of form.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Ashu Singh (D), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Mohsen Maghsoudhlou (all-rounder).

Haryana Steelers continued their winning momentum in the tournament and defeated Bengaluru Bulls in a game that went to the final raid. Vikash Kandola starred for Haryana Steelers with his second Super 10 in as many games.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan would be aiming for an improved show. A major problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders.

The raiding duo Naveen (33 raid points from 6 games) and Vikash Khandola (28 raid points from 3 games) are looking to improve Haryana's raiding strength. Vinay (25 points) is also picking up his form and looking to support Naveen and Vikash.

Haryana have made just 74 successful raids in the tournament, 61 unsuccessful and 110 empty raides so far. Their raiders clearly need to pull up their socks to avoid tight contests in the future.

Their defenders are picking up finally as they have scored just 57 points from successful tackles.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D).