Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 56: Dabang Delhi Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi are sitting at the second spot in the points table with five wins from 7 games. The Joginder Narwal-led side played just one game in the Chennai-leg of the and that match against Bengal Warriors ended in a tie.

Prior to that Delhi defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi look a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.

Naveen, in particular, has been outstanding as he sits at second position in the leaders board in terms of raid points scored.

Delhi raiders have conducted 113 successful raids and just 47 unsuccessful raids. They've also made 53 successful tackles so far. With 75 raid points in seven games, Naveen Kumar is the best raider for Dabang Delhi followed by Chandran Ranjit with 43 raid points in as many games.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 19 points in 7 games. Ravinder Pahal (13 points from 7 games) is also picking up his form in the defence. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Aman Kadian (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls are placed at fourth spot in the points table with 5 wins and four defeats in the tournament. Bulls were edged by Puneri Paltan in their previous game but the Rohit Kumar-led side would be hoping to get to winning ways against a dominant Delhi side. 'Hyflying' Pawan Sehrawat is leading the leaders' board in the raiding department and completed 100 raid points in this season. He has 103 raid points in 9 games.

Captain Rohit Kumar (40 points in 9 games) and Sumit Singh (15 points in 7 games) would be hoping to pick up their form. The team has been shielded by defenders Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (20 tackle points in 9 games) and Saurabh Nandal (16 points in 8 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

My Dream11: Pawan Sehrawat (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D).