English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 56: Dabang Delhi Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 56: Dabang Delhi Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Aug 23: In match number 56 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, hosts Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday (August 24) at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Dabang Delhi are sitting at the second spot in the points table with five wins from 7 games. The Joginder Narwal-led side played just one game in the Chennai-leg of the and that match against Bengal Warriors ended in a tie.

Prior to that Delhi defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi look a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.

Naveen, in particular, has been outstanding as he sits at second position in the leaders board in terms of raid points scored.

Delhi raiders have conducted 113 successful raids and just 47 unsuccessful raids. They've also made 53 successful tackles so far. With 75 raid points in seven games, Naveen Kumar is the best raider for Dabang Delhi followed by Chandran Ranjit with 43 raid points in as many games.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 19 points in 7 games. Ravinder Pahal (13 points from 7 games) is also picking up his form in the defence. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Aman Kadian (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls are placed at fourth spot in the points table with 5 wins and four defeats in the tournament. Bulls were edged by Puneri Paltan in their previous game but the Rohit Kumar-led side would be hoping to get to winning ways against a dominant Delhi side. 'Hyflying' Pawan Sehrawat is leading the leaders' board in the raiding department and completed 100 raid points in this season. He has 103 raid points in 9 games.

Captain Rohit Kumar (40 points in 9 games) and Sumit Singh (15 points in 7 games) would be hoping to pick up their form. The team has been shielded by defenders Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (20 tackle points in 9 games) and Saurabh Nandal (16 points in 8 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

My Dream11: Pawan Sehrawat (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D).

More DABANG DELHI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 67/10 (27.5) vs AUS 179
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 22:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue