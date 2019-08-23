Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 57: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

The key to Jaipur Pink Panthers' success in the season has been the form of their skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda. Pink Panthers edged Tamil Thalaivas by two points and are thus sitting at the top of points table. Coach Srinivas Reddy would be hoping other raiders should also rise to the occasion and release some pressure from the shoulders of Deepak.

Pink Panthers have showcased their versatility in the tournament as they've produced a composed defensive performance. Deepak is leading the team from the front with 67 raiding points in 9 games. Deepak Narwal (30 points) is picking up his form but needs to remain consistent.

Their defenders have done exceedingly well in this season. Sandeep Dhull, defender left-corner, has accumulated 33 tackle points. Amit Hooda (23 tackle points from 9 games) and Vishal (24 points from 9 games) are manning Pink Panthers' wall brilliantly.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of the table at 12th spot. Titans registered their second win of the season in three games when they defeated Haryana Steelers by a big margin. They have secured just two wins, lost five and tied two games so far.

Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would now be looking to continue the winning momentum now and boost their confidence further by defeating table-toppers Pink Panthers. Their raiders have fired, but they've lacked consistency. Siddhart Desai (68 raid points in 9 games), and his brother Suraj Desai (37 raid points from 7 games) have been the top-performers for their team.

Siddharth looked ineffective in the early stages of the league but he has finally gained his form. The biggest problem, however, for Titans has been their weak defence. Defenders have failed to live up to the expectation as big names like Vishal Bharadwaj and skipper Mighani are still searching for form.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), C Arun (D).