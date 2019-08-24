Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 59: Dabang Delhi Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

After five wins and one tie in seven games, Dabang Delhi, sit in third place and are in action on August 24 before they meet ninth-placed UP Yodda on Sunday (August 25). In their previous encounter, Delhi tied with Bengal Warriors, while UP beat Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Delhi possess a strong defensive unit as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.

Naveen is the third best raider in PKL 7 with 75 raid points in seven games and he is well supported by Chandran, who has scored 43 raid points in as many games. The duo have also had back up in the form of all-rounders Vijay and Meraj Sheykh, who also help in defence.

Delhi have made 53 successful tackles with Joginder (19 points in 7 games) leading the defence alongside Ravinder (13 points from 7 games) and Vishal Mane (8 points from 7 games). Iran's Saeid Ghaffari has also contributed when called upon and the same can be said of Sombir and Anil Kumar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Vijay (All-Rounder).

With three wins and two ties, UP Yoddha are in the wrong end of the table and that's mainly because of their inconsitency. But, with the inclusion of senior player Rishank Devadiga, they have upped their game.

UP have pinned their hopes on star raider Monu Goyat (33 raid points in 8 games), but have been boosted by Shrikant Jadhav (37 raid points in 9 games). Rishank, meanwhile, has registered 12 points in 6 games.

And in the defence, UP possess a solid combination of Sumit (30 tackle points in 9 games), Nitesh Kumar (20 points in 9 games), Amit (12 tackle points in 9 games) and Ashu Singh (13 tackle points in 9 games), but they are yet to hit top form. Plus, they also have Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou, who has earned 7 points in 7 games.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Ashu Singh (D), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Amit (D).

My Dream 11 team: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandan Ranjit (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Ashu Singh (D), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D).