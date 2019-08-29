Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 66: Dabang Delhi Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

In their last match against U Mumba, Naveen Kumar picked up his 8th consecutive Super 10 to equal the record set by Pardeep Narwal for Patna Pirates. The 19-year-old once again dominated in the raiding department as Dabang Delhi registered their third consecutive victory in the home leg. This has been the best home record in Season 7 for any team and the Delhi side has consolidated its position on top of the points table.

Captain Joginder Narwal would be keen to repeat the winning streak and end the home-leg on a higher note. Delhi have defeated Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha and U Mumba in their home games and would be aiming for their fourth win at home when they take on Patna Pirates, whom they defeated when these two teams last clashed with each other.

Delhi possesses a strong defensive unit with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.

Naveen is the second-best raider in PKL 7 with 115 raid points in ten games and he is well supported by Chandran, who has scored 51 raid points in as many games. The duo has also had back up in the form of all-rounders Vijay and Meraj Sheykh, who also help in defence.

Ravinder Pahal (30 tackle points in 10 games) and Joginder (25 points in 10 games) are manning Delhi's defence strongly along with with Vishal Mane (13 points from 10 games). Iran's Saeid Ghaffari and Meraj Sheikh have also contributed when called upon and the same can be said of Sombir, Vijay, and Anil Kumar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Vijay (All-Rounder).

Patna Pirates' poor form in the season comes as a major shock to the fans of the three-time champions. Patna has faced seven defeats in ten games, which is a rarity. They are languishing at number 12 in the points table.

Pardeep Narwal-led and his band would be hoping to boost their confidence by defeating a dominant Dabang Delhi side in the latter's backyard. Following their win against UP Yoddha on August 9, they are winless.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has been performing almost alone for his team. He's doing all he can to the best of his capabilities but one player cannot win you matches all the time in a team game. He has scored just 86 successful raids points, which is far below from his standards but the next best performing raider for Patna is Mohammad Esmaeil with 22 points in 10 games.

Not a single raider has supported Pardeep in the raiding department and that has been a major concern for Pirates. Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Esmaeil have all been ineffective.

The defenders are failing badly because of the consistently mounting pressure. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, and Vikas Jaglan have been a major let down for Pirates. South Korean Lee's form has become a concern for the coach and captain.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Jaideep (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D).