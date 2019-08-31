Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 69: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

While UP Yoddha is placed seventh on the points table with 27 points, Bengal Warriors are seated comfortably at the third spot. In their last match, UP Yoddhas defeated Puneri Paltan 35-30 and would be aiming to carry on that form and climb higher in the points table.

Defender Sumit has a total of 38 tackle points this season. But the Nitesh Kumar-captained team have to pull up their socks and come up with a more combined effort if they are to turn the season around.

Out of their 11 outings, the Yoddhas have won just four games, while they have endured five losses and two ties. UP's attack depends on their top raider Monu Goyat, who hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage. The other performers for the UP outfit this season include raider Shrikant Jadhav, who has 53 points to his tally. Surender Gill (19 points from 8 games) and Rishank Devadiga (18 points from 7 games) have contributed a little bit in the raiding department.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

The Maninder Singh-led Warriors have played a total of 11 games this season and are currently placed third in the table with 39 points. Bengal defeated a spirited Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game to climb up to the third spot in the points table. They must be eager to continue the winning momentum.

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh leads from the front as he has 92 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fourth most successful raider this season. K Prapanjan (74 raid points from 11 games) and brilliantly assisting the captain in the raiding department. Prapanjan has also made 3 super raids in this season.

In the defence, the team has players like Rinku Narwal (31 tackle points from 11 games), Baldev Singh (28 tackle points) this season and all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who has garnered a total of 56 points this season. The Bengal Warriors average raid points have been the highest this season at 19.82. They have also inflicted the most all-outs in this season, 19.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).

My Dream 11: Maninder Singh (R), Shikanth Jadhav (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Ashu Singh (D), Nitesh Kumar (D).