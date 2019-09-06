Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 79: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi would be kicking-off the Kolkata-leg against their neighbours and the Joginder Narwal-led side would be eager to begin on a positive note. Dabang Delhi is performing exceedingly well as the team has won 10 games out of their 11 matches this season with one draw and defeat so far. They defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game to consolidate their position further.

Delhi possesses a strong defensive unit with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. While their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have led the offence. Naveen is the second-best raider in the season with 146 raid points in 12 games and he is well supported by Chandran, who has scored 64 raid points in as many games.

The duo has also had back up in the form of all-rounders Vijay and Meraj Sheykh, who also help in defence. Ravinder Pahal (36 tackle points in 12 games) and Joginder (34 points in 12 games) are manning Delhi's defence strongly along with Vishal Mane (16 points from 12 games).

Iran's Saeid Ghaffari and Meraj Sheikh have also contributed when called upon and the same can be said of Sombir, Vijay, and Anil Kumar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Anil Kumar (All-Rounder).

Haryana Steelers are coming from four consecutive wins in and would be looking to continue the winning momentum. Steelers hammered Puneri Paltan by a big margin of 14 points.

Vikash Kandola (87 raid points in 9 games) has been their top raider and has been creating a lot of trouble in the opposition's defence with his agility. Vinay has picked up 51 points in 12 games.

Their captain and main defender Dharamraj Cheralathan seem to be regaining his form in the tournament. The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart (28 tackle points in 12 games) has steadied the defence of his team.

Right-cover defender Sunil (26 tackle points from 10 games) is also complimenting his captain in the defence. Steelers have secured eight wins in 12 matches.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

My Dream11: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).