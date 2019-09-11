Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 86: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Both the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates are placed in the bottom half of the table this season. While the Panthers are placed seventh on the table, the Pirates are right at the bottom of the table.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have won seven out of their thirteen matches in the ongoing season, while they have six losses to their name. Their biggest win this season came against U Mumba in the early stages of the league. And now to ensure qualification the season one champions must pull up their socks and make the most of their remaining ties. Four consecutive losses have hurt the former champions badly.

Against the Pirates the Panthers the Panthers could revive their season. Deepak Hooda has been a solid force with 80 raid points this season and a total of 88 points after putting up an all round show. He has been aptly supported by defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull (44 tackle points) and Amit Hooda. Vishal has also chipped in in the last few matches. A good show from Deepak Hooda will be crucial for the Panthers turn around. Overall apart from a few good shows the Panthers have been led down by the rest of the team and the defenders and raiders will have to up their game.

The Panthers will have a real chance to turn things around in their match against the Pirates and it will be important for the defenders to keep Pardeep Narwal at bay during their game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

Meanwhile, in the ongoing season former champions Patna Pirates have won just four out of the fourteen matches they have played so far, while they have lost ten matches. And this has placed them right at the bottom with just 25 points to their name.

The Pirates will want to take note of their previous performance where they defeated the Tamil Thalaivas by a huge margin, notching their biggest win this season. Record breaker Pardeep Narwal was the top raider in the match as he attempted 25 raids and collected a total of 26 raid points. Narwal has the maximum number of Super Raids this season with a total of 7 to his name.

Meanwhile Jaipdeep lent support to Narwal as the top defender for the Pirates in the game. Jaideep attempted nine tackles during their game against the Thalaivas and collected seven tackle points.

The Pirates would look to go with the same team against the Panthers so that they can add to their win tally.

Meanwhile the Pirates have scored an equal tally of do-or-die raids with the Panthers with both teams having a total of 52 this season.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jaideep (D), Hadi Oshtorak, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Vikas Jaglan

My Dream11: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-rounder), Nitin Rawal (All-rounder), Pardeep Narwal (R), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Jaideep (D), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder)