Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match No. 61: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

The teams vying in the second match of the evening are both placed on the wrong side of the table.

While UP Yoddha is placed tenth on the points table with 22 points, the Puneri Paltans are placed a rung below them on the eleventh spot with just 19 points in their account this season.

In their last match, UP Yoddhas notched up a stunning 31-24 win over table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panther. They will look to carry on that form and climb to a better position on the table. Surender Gill and Sumit were in top notch form for the Yoddhas, guiding them to victory. Defender Sumit has a total of 30 tackle points this season.

But the Nitesh Kumar-captained team have to pull up their socks and come up with a more combined effort if they are to turn the season around. Out of their nine outings, the Yoddhas have won just three matches, while they have endured four losses and two ties.

UP’s attack depends on their top raider Monu Goyat, who is slowly getting off the mark. The other performers for the UP outfit this season include raider Shrikant Jadhav, who has 37 points to his tally and all-rounder Mohsen Madhsoudloujafari with seven points to his name.

The Yoddhas will look to build on their win over the Panthers and put up a team effort against the Paltans.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Mohsen Madhsoudloujafari (A), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D)

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltans lie just one rung above bottom-placed Patna Pirates with a total of 19 points. The Paltans, who have just three wins from nine matches so far, come into this match on the back of a convincing win over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls.

An all-round effort from the Pune team saw them hand Bulls their fifth loss of the season. Manjeet and Surjeet Singh put up a solid show to guide his team to their third win of the season.

The other top performers for the Pune team this season have been Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar. Raider Mohite has 38 raid points to his credit and all-rounder Amit Kumar has a total of five points.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Pankaj Mohite (R), Amit Kumar (A), Sagar Krishna (A), Nitin Tomar (R), Pawan Kumar (R)

My Dream XI: Manjeet (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Mohsen Madhsoudloujafari (A), Nitesh Kumar (D)