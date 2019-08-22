Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: In-form Bengal Warriors face bottom side Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Third-placed Bengal Warriors come into the game on a four-game unbeaten streak, but are up against a team they have beaten just 3 times in 15 attempts. So, the Warriors will look to imrove on that front if they have ambition of finishing on top of PKL season 7.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have just won three games so far this season with their last game ending in defeat to U Mumba. In fact they have won just one game in the last five and will hope for a turn in fortunes when they meet Warriors on Thursday.

This clash is all about the raiders as two of the top raiders in the league since PKL 5, Maninder Singh and Pardeep Narwal will be up against each other. Maninder is 16 raid points away from 600 raid points in PKL, while Pardeep has 667 raid points with 37 Super 10s since PKL 5.

But this season, both raiders are yet to reach their peak performance level. Maninder actually started the season very well indeed, but in the last 4 games has not scored more than 5 raid points in a match.

However, his dip in form has not had a huge impact on the Warriors due to the strength in their raiding. K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have stepped up big time to make sure that Bengal Warriors have had no hiccups.

In defence, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have been solid as a rock for the Warriors and scored bulk of the tackle points for the team. But, both defenders have slowed down in recent games after a blistering start earlier in the season. Veteran defender Jeeva Kumar, meanwhile has covered for the duo.

Patna Pirates, who hope Pardeep will get back to his best, will need to be alert in defence as they will need Jaideep and Neeraj Kumar combo to fire to stop the threat of Maninder. The way Jaideep performs is a good barometer for how Patna's defence functions during the game.

Neeraj Kumar has been the 2nd best defender for the team with 19 tackle points. The team has got good contributions from the entire team with Monu and Hadi Oshtorak also chipping in with 13 and 12 tackle points respectively.

With head-to-head record agasint them, will Bengal Warriors keep their unbeaten run in the Pro Kabaddi season 7 intact? Or will Pardeep fire Pirates to momentum swinging win? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar