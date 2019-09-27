Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers eye win over Telugu Titans to enter top 6

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Jaipur Pink Panthers look to finish their home leg with a victory to get into the top 6, Telugu Titans will know they need to win this game to keep their bleak playoff hopes intact.

After a run of nine matches without a win, Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a first home victory of the campaign last time around and they will want to finish their final game in front of their supporters on a high.

A collective team effort saw them win their last match and they will require another similar performance to overcome Telugu Titans, a side that they have lost to already this season.

Skipper Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke seem to be finding form at the right time for the team, making a strong finish to the league stage very much a possibility for them.

The aforementioned raiding trio have delivered Super 10 efforts in at least one of their last two games and they will have to be contained if Telugu Titans want a positive result.

Over in defence, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda put in stellar shifts last time around and coach Srinivas Reddy as well as the rest of the team will be hoping for similar displays from their Corner duo.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, know they must win to stay in contention for the playoffs after a narrow loss against Bengal Warriors in their last outing. They have won just four matches this season and need an extraordinary run of results to go in their favour to finish in the top 6.

However, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his teammates will continue to fight till the final game in keeping with their team spirit. Siddharth has been one of the few bright sparks for Telugu Titans this year and is amongst the leading raid point scorers in Season 7.

He along with Rajnish will be tasked with creating problems for the home side's defenders to deal with.

In defence, Vishal Bhardwaj has been a standout performer and if he can find his rhythm against Jaipur Pink Panthers' attack, the hosts' raiding unit could be in for a tough night.

Skipper Abozar Mohajermighani and Farhad Milaghardan are two more individuals who can further beef up their defence.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi