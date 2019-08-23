Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas look to end home leg on high against U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After ending without a win in three games, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to end their home leg with a victory. U Mumba, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after their narrow loss against Haryana Steelers in their previous match.

After an intense back-and-forth encounter, Tamil Thalaivas came out on the wrong side of the result against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match on Wednesday (August 21). So, the match against U Mumba will serve as their final shot to avoid becoming the third team to finish their home leg with no victories.

'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur have accounted for just 29 raid points in the past three matches and, if the home side are to beat the defensively sturdy U Mumba outfit, their two superstar raiders will have to play a huge role.

The defensive duo of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh lead the team's tacklers with seven tackle points during their team's home leg so far.

The teams will hope for the return of their most successful defender this season - Manjeet Chhillar - in order to boost their chances of finishing with a flourish in Chennai.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have managed four victories in their nine matches so far this season, but are yet to string together a run of two wins on the trot.

While their raiding unit has averaged 15.56 points this season, only Abhishek Singh has had a huge impact on proceedings in the matches so far, with Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal contributing intermittently.

They possess a strong defensive unit spearheaded by 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, but the team has averaged just 8.89 tackle points, which ranks 11th in the season. U Mumba have won four of the five matches where they have a tackle strike rate of over 50%, while they have lost all but one of their fixtures where it has dropped under 50.

Skipper Atrachali, alongside defensive stalwart Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh, hold the key to their team's victory. If they are able to neutralise the threat that the opposition's superstar raiding duo possesses in an efficient manner, chances are high that they will emerge victorious on the night.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi