Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans eye first win of season against Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The Telugu Titans, who are at the foot of the PKL table having managed just one tie in five encounters this season, will have their task cut-out when they meet a Bengaluru Bulls side, who are high on confidence after back-to-back wins.

After four consecutive defeats, Titans thought they had earned their first victory of the campaign against U.P. Yoddha in their last encounter, but it ended in a tie. So, Abozar Mighani led side will look to turn things around in their first and only game in Patna.

To do that, Titans will look to raiders Siddhart Desai and his brother Suraj to fire for them. Siddharth, who didn't look very effective earlier, seems to have finally regained his form from last campaign. So, that's a positive, but they will hope defenders Vishal Bharadwaj and Mighani also find form to strengthen their defence.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be pumped up after overcoming Bengal Warriors in their previous encounter. It was star raider, Pawan Sehrawat, who single-handedly won the game for the defending champions with a 29 raid point show.

But, they can't always burden him to carry them and will hope captain Rohit Kumar and Sumit Singh also start firing to help out in the offence. In defence, the Bulls will look up to Mahender Singh and Amit Sheoran to shut out the Desai brothers.

Will Titans register their first win of the season? Who will come out on top in the battle of raiders? Siddharth 'Bahuali' Desai or Pawan 'High-flyer' Sehrawat? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar