Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates aim for first win of season

By
Telugu Titans Siddharth and Suraj Desai will hope to carry good form (Image: Pro Kabaddi)
Telugu Titans' Siddharth and Suraj Desai will hope to carry good form (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Hyderabad, July 26: Telugu Titans will look to wrap up the Hyderabad leg by securing their first win of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi (PKL) Season 7 when they meet Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday (July 26).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day, Patna Pirates will also be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt. Telugu Titans, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from three defeats.

After three matches into their campaign, Telugu Titans are still looking for their first victory. They went down by a single point in their last fixture against Dabang Delhi on Wednesday (July 24), but there were a lot of positives for the team in the match.

Suraj Desai, Siddharth 'Baahubali Desai's brother, announced himself on the Pro Kabaddi stage in style and scored 18 raid points - the most by any debutant in the league's history. Siddharth also put on his best performance so far this season, scoring eight raid points. If the partnership continues to blossom, the Desai brothers could prove to be a handful for any defence in the long run.

Defender Vishal Bhardwaj has also looked to be in good touch and, if the rest of the Telugu Titans defence hits form against Patna Pirates, they could very well carve out a positive result from the match.

Pirates, on the other hand, will once again pin their hopes on their star raider, 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal, to deliver as they go looking for their first win of the campaign.

The ace raider showed that he is in good form, starting his season with a Super 10 - the 45th of his VIVO Pro Kabaddi career - against Bengaluru Bulls.

All-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, who made his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut in the last match, made a stellar first impression and contributed with six raid points and three tackle points. The Iranian will be hoping for another productive outing against Telugu Titans on Friday (July 26).

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
