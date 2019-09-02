Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas look to bounce back

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Telugu Titans suffered a huge loss to Puneri Paltan in their last encounter, while Tamil Thalaivas lost to Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday (September 1) in the fourth Souhern Derby of Pro Kabaddi season 7. So, both teams will look to get back to winning ways in the fifth Southern Derby of the season.

In the reverse fixture, Tamil Thalaivas got the better of Telugu Titans on July 21. So, Telugu Titans, who are reeling down at eleventh place will look to go above ninth-placed Tamil Thalaivas with a win.

After a four-match unbeaten run inculding three wins and one tie, Telugu Titans lost their last match to Puneri Paltan. While the loss was disheartening, Telugu Titans' defence will be high on confidence after their performance, as they broke a Pro Kabaddi record by scoring seven Super Tackles.

Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj has been in the form of his life and is currently the season's leading tackle point scorer with 42. Defender C. Arun came off the bench to provide two Super Tackles and could be an X-factor against Tamil Thalaivas as well.

The raiding department, however, has left a lot to be desired. The Desai brothers - Siddharth and Suraj - combined for just eight raid points, a tally Puneri Paltan's Manjeet managed on his own.

Since his incredible debut, Suraj has scored just 22 raid points in his last nine outings. Telugu Titans' defence has been incredible over the past few matches and, if their raiding unit finds form, they will be hard to contain.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have gone six games without a win after a three-match unbeaten run. Thalaivas have pinned their hopes on the partnership of 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur and 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari, but the duo have been inconsistent.

In defence, veteran Manjeet Chhillar scored four tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls, but it took the all-rounder 10 tackle attempts to score those points. Corners Mohit Chhilar and Ran Singh, too, could only muster four combined tackle points in nine tackle attempts, bringing the trio's total to eight tackle points in 19 attempts.

While Chaudhari had a better showing as compared to his previous efforts and finished with seven raid points, it took him sixteen raid attempts to get them and he was also tackled thrice. Skipper Ajay Thakur scored four raid points while also giving away four tackle points to the opposition defence.

Coach E. Bhaskaran's men have shown that they are capable of scoring freely but the team has been unable to curb the leakage of points which has been the primary reason for their recent slump. Tamil Thalaivas need a win to get their season back on track and coach Bhaskaran will be hoping that his team can score a victory over Telugu Titans.

