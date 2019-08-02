Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans aim for first win of season against U.P. Yoddha

The Telugu Titans have lost four in four against the likes U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates. U.P. Yoddha, meanwhile, picked up their first victory of the season against U Mumba in their last outing and will be eager to build on the positive result.

The Titans have had some individual performances by the likes of Suraj Desai, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and defender Vishal Bhardwaj, but an overall lack of consistency has hurt them this season.

However, the Hyderabad-based side possess enough firepower on their roster to come back strongly. Telugu Titans fans will also hope the likes of Abozar Mohajermighani, C. Arun and others can soon start operating at their optimum potential in defence and help turn things around.

After back-to-back heavy defeats to Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortune Giants, U.P. Yoddha finally got their campaign back on track with a win over U Mumba.

Their victory over the hosts on Wednesday (July 31) was primarily spearheaded by their defence, particularly Left Corner Sumit, who pitched in with six tackle points. Skipper Nitesh Kumar at Right Corner and Right Cover Ashu Singh also combined for a total of six tackle points.

U.P. Yoddha raiding unit, however, hasn't quite fired the way their fans would have wanted till now, but Rishank Devadiga's return to the fray in the last match after the ace raider missed the opening two outings, was an encouraging sight.

The Yoddhas have three very capable raiders in Rishank, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav, and if they find their stride, the trio can prove to be a handful for any defence out there.

Will Telugu Titans finally land their first win of the campaign or will U.P.Yoddha maintain their momentum? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi