Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba look to get back on track against Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

U Mumba, who have alternated wins and losses, suffered a narrow defeat to Bengal Warriors in their previous encounter. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, snapped a three-game losing streak with a huge win over UP Yoddha.

Both sides are stranded at the bottom half of the PKL table. So, they will look to win to gain some momentum as the tournament heads closer to the fifth week.

This season record aside, U Mumba have an upper hand in tonight's game as they have won 7 of the 12 meetings against Patna Pirates and are currently on a 2 match winning streak against their opponents. So, Fazel Atrachali led side will hope to utilize that to overcome their opponents.

U Mumba's defensive setup led by Captain Atrachali in the left corner and Sandeep Narwal in the right corner had a good couple of games at the start of the season. But recent performances have not been up to their standard. However, Surinder Singh, has covered their downfall as he has been the most consistent among the defenders and has been in form in the last couple of matches.

Their raiding unit has had a decent season so far with Abhishek Singh scoring 35 raid points. However, Abhishek missed the last game and another raider who has been on the rise stepped up in the form of Arjun Deshwal who scored 22 raid points. And among their top raiders he has the best Raid SR. So, Mumbai will hope both Abhishek and Deshwal fire together when they meet Patna.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, have been equally poor as they to possess just three wins in seven. But, they bounced back in their last outing against UP Yoddha thanks to their star raider Pardeep Narwal, who also went on to secure 900 raid points in the PKL during that game despite not being at his very best. Pardeep's dip has been masked sometime by fellow raider Jang Kun Lee, who has scored 14 raid points and 9 of those 14 raid points came in the last 2 matches.

🌟🆚🌟

💪🆚💪

The Sultan 🆚 The Record-Breaker



It's all happening in #MUMvPAT tonight, as Fazel Atrachali & Pardeep Narwal lock horns!



Watch the #VIVOProKabaddi clash, LIVE at 7 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/XTHcnobzHF — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 16, 2019

In the defence, Jaideep has been the best player for the team this season scoring 24 tackle points and he is also joint 2nd best in most tackle points scored this season. But in the last match against UP Yoddha, Neeraj Kumar made the impact as he single handedly led Patna's defensive charge, scoring 8 of the 16 tackle points in the match.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2

Live Stream: HotStar