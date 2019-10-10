Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match report: U Mumba elbow out Haryana Steelers

It was Steelers' last league game ahead of the Play-offs but both the Haryana outfit and U Mumba had already assured their place in the play-offs. The late evening match was all about boosting confidence ahead of the knockouts.

In that context, the Mumbai outfit ticked a box in style holding their nerves in a hotly contested match. Ajinkya Kapre was the star for Mumbai as the raider made 16 forays into the rival space and bagged 9 points.

In a game of such narrow proportions, the 9-point effort could create a bigger impact and it did for Mumbai too. Kapre's outing had a decisive say in the final outcome of the match.

If you look at the figures the close nature of the match would be revealed. Though Kapre led the Mumbai raids with 9 points, assisting his team to gain 20 points through raids, Steelers acquired 21 points through raids into the rival territory.

But U Mumba were ahead in tackle points, leading by 15-10. Both the teams remained locked 2-2 in all out points while Mumbai managed an additional two points through extra means.

With this win, U Mumbai have climbed to fourth place in the table and they will play UP Yoddha in the play-offs. In their final league game, U Mumba will face Dabang Delhi on Friday (October 11) while Steelers' will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the play-offs. In the second match on Friday, UP Yoddha will take on Bulls.