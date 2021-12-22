Pro Kabaddi League 2021: UP Yoddha join hands with Lifelong for PKL 8 Season

Lifelong, which manufactures various products ranging from home appliances to fitness and grooming equipments for both men and women, through this partnership, will aim to build a strong case, promoting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle while reaching every Indian household.

UP Yoddha - the GMR owned franchise representing Uttar Pradesh in the lucrative league - with this partnership hopes to take their next step towards making the sport of Kabaddi not only career-oriented but also fashionable and lifestyle.

Commenting on this partnership, Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games said, "We are excited to have Lifelong as a partner for UP Yoddha. Lifelong is a trusted brand where quality is never compromised and that's where we share our visions. We, at UP Yoddha, have also always emphasized over quality and I just hope this relationship between Lifelong and UP Yoddha continues beyond just a season."

UP Yoddha, which will compete in their fourth season this year of the Pro Kabaddi League will take on defending Champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game on the first day of the tournament on December 22 in Bengaluru.

This year keeping in mind the pandemic the whole tournament is being held behind closed doors and will just be available to fans through the television and OTT platforms.

Speaking on the association, Mr Bharat Kalia CEO & Co-Founder, Lifelong Online said, "We are delighted to extend our support to UP Yoddha, one of the most promising teams in the Pro Kabaddi League's upcoming season. Since their debut, the team has impressed everyone with its ecstatic performance in all the earlier editions and we are confident they will move ahead with the same zeal. Sports like Kabaddi demands strength, agility, and endurance which match the philosophy of Lifelong Online. With our current campaign Fight Lazy, we truly believe that every Indian can be encouraged to fight the lazy side of themselves and build a fitter Bharat."

Established in 2015, Lifelong, a value-driven consumer durable firm, set out to provide innovative solutions to everyday challenges faced by Indian households. The company understood the pain points of the customers and used these insights to design and craft functional, cutting-edge solutions.

The value being a key decision-maker for customers, Lifelong focused on cost optimisation & offering consumer durable products at honest price points. The product categories include kitchen, home appliances, fitness, grooming, lifestyle, and smart home.

To ensure Lifelong products are accessible to every Indian, a unique system of distribution and services across the country was created. The robust distribution system prioritized an efficient and lean supply chain across Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV cities through a tech-enabled D2C model. Built for India, today Lifelong products are a part of more than 10 lakh homes.

Source: Media Release