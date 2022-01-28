Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Dabang Delhi replace injured Ajay Thakur with Nitin Panwar

According to Dabang Delhi, Ajay Thakur is suffering from an injury and he won't be available to play for the rest of the season. New player Nitin Panwar will be joining the team from the first week of February.

"It is unfortunate that I won't be available for the second half of the league due to injury. My best wishes are with the team Dabang Delhi K.C. and I'm sure that the team will perform at its best and finish on the top," Ajay Thakur said in a statement.

Ajay Thakur, who was brought in by Delhi during the auction, was sporadically used this season with the likes of Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal playing more often as raiders.

Season seven runners-up Dabang Delhi KC will be eyeing to halt their bad run of form when they take on Gujarat Giants on Saturday (January 29) in Pro Kabaddi League Season eight.

Delhi have struggled with the absence of Naveen Kumar and will be hoping their experienced stars can conjure some magic against the seasoned Gujarat defence.

Apart from their star raider Naveen, Delhi have also missed the services of senior defencer and captain Joginder Narwal for the past few matches.