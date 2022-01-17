Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

After playing 10 matches each so far in PKL 8, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi occupy the second and third spots in the table respectively. With 7 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie, Patna have registered 39 points, while Delhi have won 6, lost and tied 2 each for 37 points.

A win for either team will take them above Bengaluru Bulls, who are currently at the top with identical points to Pirates. But the latest result of losing to Pirates by 7 points or less, has left Bulls at the top.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

In their most recent outings, Pirates defeated Bengaluru Bulls 38-31, while Dabang Delhi, boosted by the return of their star raider Naveen Kumar and a splendid display by his support raider Vijay, ended their two-match losing streak with a 28-25 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Dabang Delhi will pin their hopes on star raider Naveen, who has scored a total of 135 raid points in 9 matches so far this season. Vijay and Ashu Malik will also help in raiding department, while the defence will be shored up by some seasoned pros.

Although the availability of captain Joginder Narwal is still unclear, the likes of Manjeet Chhilar, Jeeva Kumar and Sandeep Narwal, who are all senior players with a lot of experience, will look to stop the Pirates raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar.

Despite missing Monu Goyat in their last encounter, Pirates did well with his replacement Guman Singh, who also scored 7 points. Meanwhile, Sachin and Prashanth have also contributed in both defence and raids.

The defence including the likes of Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Sunil and Shadloui Chianeh have been top notch. The Iranian Chianeh, who has 30 tackle points so far, will have to shoulder the responsibility of keeping Naveen Kumar off the mat.

In the head-to-head battles so far, Patna Pirates have got the number on Dabang Delhi with 7 wins and one tie from 12 matches between the two sides in PKL.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhilar, Ashu Malik, Vikash D/Joginder Narwal

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

MyDream11 Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (captain) (Raider - DEL), Monu Goyat (vice captain) (All-rounder - PAT), Vikash Kumar D (Defender - DEL), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder - DEL), Sachin Tanwar (Raider - PAT), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Sajin Chandrashekar (Defender - PAT)

Match Details

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

Date and start time: Tuesday (January 18) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar