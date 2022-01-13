Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Three-time champions Patna, who beat U Mumba by a big margin in their last outing, head into the match on a 6-match unbeaten streak, but they will be up against Jaipur, who will be equally confident, after they halted Dabang Delhi's run in their previous match.

The Pirates have won 6, lost 1 and tied once in their 8 matches so far, while the Pink Panthers, who are in seventh position, have won 4 and lost 4 in their 8 matches in PKL season 8.

Jaipur's raiders Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda will once again need to be on top of their game against a Pirates defence marshalled by Iranian Shadloui Chianeh, who will be along side Indian trio of Sunil, Sajin Chandrashekar and Neeraj Kumar.

Pirates' raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar have performed at their best so far and they will give the Jaipur defence a tough job.

Patna might not boast a superstar in their ranks but what they have is a plethora of small stars who combine to make a powerful team. Coach Ram Mehar Singh's three-time champions have been very impressive throughout the season, largely due to their team effort.

Amit Hooda with Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull were impressive in Jaipur's defence against Delhi and the trio will once again need to be at their best to stop a raiding trio who have been picking points for fun.

Arjun Deshwal's super 10 run stopped in the last match, but luckily for Arjun and Jaipur, veteran Deepak Hooda has finally started to look in his best shape which should add another dimension to the Panthers attack.

And when it comes to head-to-head record, Patna Pirates have the number on Jaipur Pink Panthers with nine wins in 14 previous PKL meetings. With form and history by their side Pirates start as favourites heading into the match.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Amit Hooda, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

MyDream11 Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal (captain) (Raider - JPP), Monu Goyat (vice captain) (All-rounder - PAT), Sahul Kumar (Defender - JPP), Deepak Singh (Defender - JPP), Sachin Tanwar (Raider - PAT), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Sajin Chandrashekar (Defender - PAT)

Match Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Date and start time: Friday (January 14) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar