Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Starting Date & Time, TV Channels List and Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, December 20: After a two year hiatus, the Pro Kabaddi League makes it's much-awaited return with PKL season 8, starting from Wednesday (December 22).
COVID-19 pandemic forced the organisers to cancel the event last year, and this year as well the pandemic effect still remains as the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the PKL 2021-22 without crowds. The venue will also serve as the residence for all the 12 teams.
The PKL 2021-22 was officially launched with a three-day auction earlier this year in August as build up to the tournament which is set to start with a triple header - Triple Panga.
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 8
Former champions Bengaluru Bulls will open the campaign against last season runners up U Mumba, while a southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans before reigning champions begin title defence against UP Yoddha.
From the start date, timings and telecast information - Here is all you need to know about PKL 2021-22 (PKL 8):
When is PKL 2021-22 starting?
The new PKL season will start on Wednesday (December 22) with a triple header.
Where is PKL 2021-22 being held?
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center will host the PKL 2021-22 without crowds.
What time do the PKL 2021-22 matches start?
On triple header days, the first match will start at 7:30 PM IST, while the second and third matches will start at 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM respectively. On other days, two matches will be held with the first starting at 7:30 PM IST and second at 8:30 PM.
Which channel will telecast PKL 2021-22?
Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PKL and the matches will be shown live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD.
How to stream PKL 2021-22?
Live streaming of PKL will be available on Disney+HotStar.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.