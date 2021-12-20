Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Starting Date & Time, TV Channels List and Live Streaming Details

COVID-19 pandemic forced the organisers to cancel the event last year, and this year as well the pandemic effect still remains as the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the PKL 2021-22 without crowds. The venue will also serve as the residence for all the 12 teams.

The PKL 2021-22 was officially launched with a three-day auction earlier this year in August as build up to the tournament which is set to start with a triple header - Triple Panga.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 8

Former champions Bengaluru Bulls will open the campaign against last season runners up U Mumba, while a southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans before reigning champions begin title defence against UP Yoddha.

From the start date, timings and telecast information - Here is all you need to know about PKL 2021-22 (PKL 8):

When is PKL 2021-22 starting?

The new PKL season will start on Wednesday (December 22) with a triple header.

Where is PKL 2021-22 being held?

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center will host the PKL 2021-22 without crowds.

What time do the PKL 2021-22 matches start?

On triple header days, the first match will start at 7:30 PM IST, while the second and third matches will start at 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM respectively. On other days, two matches will be held with the first starting at 7:30 PM IST and second at 8:30 PM.

Which channel will telecast PKL 2021-22?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PKL and the matches will be shown live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD.

How to stream PKL 2021-22?

Live streaming of PKL will be available on Disney+HotStar.