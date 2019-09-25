Pro Kabaddi League: Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers eye first home win against Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While, Jaipur Pink Panthers look to end their nine-match winless run with a victory, their opponents Puneri Paltan will look to extend their two-match unbeaten run.

In their last match, Jaipur Pink Panthers lost by a narrow margin to Bengal Warriors. Puneri Paltan on the other hand, were handed their ninth loss of the campaign by Bengaluru Bulls. So, both teams will look to bounce back from the latest results. Jaipur Pink Panthers, however, will have some confidence heading into Wednesday's contest as they beat Puneri Paltan in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, who need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive, will look to make the most of their home support and get the better of Puneri Paltan. Their first two games at home have seen them tie and lose by a point despite playing well for large parts of those game.

Coach Srinivas Reddy will now be hoping that their good performances can be translated into positive results, starting against Puneri Paltan on Wednesday. Skipper Deepak Hooda will need to use his experience and orchestrate attacks better along with Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke and Nitin Rawal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers also need to improve defensively after a few lapses in their last outing. Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal have all demonstrated their potential over the course of the campaign and need to come good with consistent displays.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, who will be buoyed by their victory last time around, will look to make it back-to-back wins as they continue to push for a playoffs spot. Things seem to be falling into place for coach Anup Kumar's side at the right time with several players standing up and being counted.

One of the most impressive players amongst them has been raider Pankaj Mohite, who has been in a rich vein of form of late and scored 17 raid points last time around. He, along with Manjeet, have become Puneri Paltan's leading raid duo and will be their biggest threats in attack. Nitin Tomar has also regained full fitness and has looked sharp in the past few matches.

On the defensive front, Puneri Paltan have improved as the season has progressed. Skipper Surjeet Singh is their leading tackle point scorer but Sagar Krishna, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik have done their reputation no harm with solid displays. However, their defensive unit will have to strive to be more consistent in the final stretch of the league stage for better results.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi