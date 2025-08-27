Sports Bulletin of August 26: From BCCI looking for India Sponsors to East Bengal women's grand Victory

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 to Kick Off with Sporting Legends on National Sports Day

Visakhapatnam, Aug 26: The stage is set for the grand opening of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, which will begin on National Sports Day (August 29) with a glittering ceremony uniting India's sporting icons.

The star-studded line-up features Padma Bhushan awardee Pullela Gopichand, hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, kabaddi superstar Pardeep Narwal, and Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The legends will come together for the National Anthem, symbolizing India's unity in sporting spirit.

The gesture pays homage to India's sporting legacy - celebrating champions who have inspired generations while shining the spotlight on kabaddi, a game deeply rooted in Indian culture yet rising on the global stage.

"On the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day, it is only fitting that this season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins in the presence of legends who have shaped India's sporting journey. Their legacy reflects the very spirit PKL celebrates - honouring our roots while taking kabaddi to new heights," said Anupam Goswami, Business Head - Mashal & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi.

Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi also shared his excitement: "National Sports Day reminds me how sports bring everyone together. Playing teaches you teamwork, discipline, and resilience. I feel lucky to be part of Rajasthan Royals, learning and chasing my dreams - and I hope more kids like me start playing and believing in themselves."

New Format in PKL Season 12

The 2025 edition will introduce fresh formats to raise the competition level:

No draws: All matches will produce a result, with tiebreakers deciding tied encounters.

Play-in stage: A new qualifying system ensures higher intensity. The top two teams will qualify directly for the playoffs, while 3rd and 4th will contest a mini-qualifier. Teams ranked 5th-8th will battle for the remaining playoff spots through play-ins.

Opening Match - Southern Derby

PKL Season 12 will begin with a high-voltage Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas clash on August 29. Fans can catch all the action - raids, tackles, and thrilling moments - live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

With legends gracing the opening, a fresh competitive structure, and India's sporting pride at its core, Season 12 promises to be one of the most memorable editions of the Pro Kabaddi League.