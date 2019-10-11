English
Pro Kabaddi set to offer INR 8 crore in prize money for Season 7

By

Bengaluru, October 11: As the 'Toughest Week' of Season 7 is all set to treat fans with exciting matches at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, Pro Kabaddi has announced a consolidated prize money of INR 8 crore for the seventh edition.

Pro Kabaddi Season 7 offers a consolidated prize money that is at par with prominent leagues with teams and players competing for glory and an attractive prize pool.

All the teams qualifying for the Playoffs are assured of some prize money, with the champions to bag INR 3 crore.

The runners-up will be handed INR 1.8 crore, third and fourth placed teams will win INR 90 lakh each and the fifth and sixth position teams will win INR 45 lakh each. The remainder of the prize money pool will be towards various individual awards.

The top 6 teams to clash in the 'Toughest Week' are Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

Format of the Playoffs leading to the 'Toughest Panga of the Year' on 19th October 2019 is as follows:

Date Stage Fixture
14th October Eliminator 1 Rank 3 vs Rank 6
14th October Eliminator 2 Rank 4 vs Rank 5
16th October Semi-final 1 Rank 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 1
16th October Semi-final 2 Rank 2 vs Winner of Eliminator 2
19th October Final Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2

Link to the format for the playoffs: Format for Playoffs

Here is the complete breakdown of this season's prize money for the Top 6 teams:

Category INR (Crore)
Winners 3
Runners-up 1.80
3rd Place 0.90
4th Place 0.90
5th Place 0.45
6th Place 0.45

The LIVE coverage of the 'Toughest Week' of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 begins at 7:00 pm with the pre-show KBD LIVE, whilst matches begin at 7:30 pm and will broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 20:25 [IST]
