Telugu Titans Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Ahead of the three-day auction, the Titans retained elite raider Rakesh Gowda along with five other youngsters and on day one of the auction, they drafted in defender Prince from the new young player category.

On day two of the auction, the Titans first brought in Japanese defender Abe Tetsuro and South Korean raider Hyunsu Park for base price of INR 10 Lakhs each in the first session.

And in the second session, the Telugu Titans broke the bank to re-sign raider Siddharth Desai, who was all set to join UP Yoddha, for a whopping INR 1.30 Crore via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card.

The Titans, who spent INR 3.52 crore in the auction, didn't stop with the retention of Siddharth as they added former Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar to share the workload.

The Titans have also splashed the cash to shore up the defence with the capture of Surender Singh and Sandeep Kandola, who makes his comeback to the franchise where he made his PKL debut. The Titans also added three defenders from Category C and two raiders from Category D to form their squad.

Here is how Telugu Titans squad looks like after the three-day auction:

Telugu Titans 2021 Full Squad

Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION RETENTION TYPE Rakesh Gowda Raider Elite Retained Players Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained Young Players Rajnish Raider Retained Young Players Manish Defender Existing New Young Players Akash Choudhary Defender Existing New Young Players Akash Dattu Arsul Defender Existing New Young Players

Players bought in auction

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BOUGHT FOR (INR) Siddharth Desai Raider A 1.30 Crore Hyunsu Park (South Korea) Raider C 10 Lakhs Rohit Kumar Raider A 36 Lakhs G. Raju Raider D 6 Lakhs Amit Chauhan Raider D 6 Lakhs Prince Defender NYP Undisclosed Abe Tetsuro (Japan) Defender C 10 Lakhs Surender Singh Defender A 55 Lakhs Sandeep Kandola Defender C 59.50 Lakhs Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender C 19.80 Lakhs Adarsh T Defender C 10 Lakhs C. Arun Defender C 10 Lakhs