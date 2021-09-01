Telugu Titans Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, September 1: Telugu Titans made the second biggest buy in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction as they managed to retain the services of star raider Siddharth Desai.
Ahead of the three-day auction, the Titans retained elite raider Rakesh Gowda along with five other youngsters and on day one of the auction, they drafted in defender Prince from the new young player category.
On day two of the auction, the Titans first brought in Japanese defender Abe Tetsuro and South Korean raider Hyunsu Park for base price of INR 10 Lakhs each in the first session.
And in the second session, the Telugu Titans broke the bank to re-sign raider Siddharth Desai, who was all set to join UP Yoddha, for a whopping INR 1.30 Crore via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card.
The Titans, who spent INR 3.52 crore in the auction, didn't stop with the retention of Siddharth as they added former Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar to share the workload.
The Titans have also splashed the cash to shore up the defence with the capture of Surender Singh and Sandeep Kandola, who makes his comeback to the franchise where he made his PKL debut. The Titans also added three defenders from Category C and two raiders from Category D to form their squad.
Here is how Telugu Titans squad looks like after the three-day auction:
Telugu Titans 2021 Full Squad
Retained Players
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|RETENTION TYPE
|Rakesh Gowda
|Raider
|Elite Retained Players
|Ankit Beniwal
|Raider
|Retained Young Players
|Rajnish
|Raider
|Retained Young Players
|Manish
|Defender
|Existing New Young Players
|Akash Choudhary
|Defender
|Existing New Young Players
|Akash Dattu Arsul
|Defender
|Existing New Young Players
Players bought in auction
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CATEGORY
|BOUGHT FOR (INR)
|Siddharth Desai
|Raider
|A
|1.30 Crore
|Hyunsu Park (South Korea)
|Raider
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Rohit Kumar
|Raider
|A
|36 Lakhs
|G. Raju
|Raider
|D
|6 Lakhs
|Amit Chauhan
|Raider
|D
|6 Lakhs
|Prince
|Defender
|NYP
|Undisclosed
|Abe Tetsuro (Japan)
|Defender
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Surender Singh
|Defender
|A
|55 Lakhs
|Sandeep Kandola
|Defender
|C
|59.50 Lakhs
|Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
|Defender
|C
|19.80 Lakhs
|Adarsh T
|Defender
|C
|10 Lakhs
|C. Arun
|Defender
|C
|10 Lakhs
