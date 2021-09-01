English
Telugu Titans Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By
Telugu Titans Squad for PKL Season 8
Telugu Titans Squad for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, September 1: Telugu Titans made the second biggest buy in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction as they managed to retain the services of star raider Siddharth Desai.

Ahead of the three-day auction, the Titans retained elite raider Rakesh Gowda along with five other youngsters and on day one of the auction, they drafted in defender Prince from the new young player category.

On day two of the auction, the Titans first brought in Japanese defender Abe Tetsuro and South Korean raider Hyunsu Park for base price of INR 10 Lakhs each in the first session.

PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic PlayersPKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players

And in the second session, the Telugu Titans broke the bank to re-sign raider Siddharth Desai, who was all set to join UP Yoddha, for a whopping INR 1.30 Crore via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card.

The Titans, who spent INR 3.52 crore in the auction, didn't stop with the retention of Siddharth as they added former Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar to share the workload.

PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players DraftPKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft

The Titans have also splashed the cash to shore up the defence with the capture of Surender Singh and Sandeep Kandola, who makes his comeback to the franchise where he made his PKL debut. The Titans also added three defenders from Category C and two raiders from Category D to form their squad.

Here is how Telugu Titans squad looks like after the three-day auction:

Telugu Titans 2021 Full Squad

Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION RETENTION TYPE
Rakesh Gowda Raider Elite Retained Players
Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained Young Players
Rajnish Raider Retained Young Players
Manish Defender Existing New Young Players
Akash Choudhary Defender Existing New Young Players
Akash Dattu Arsul Defender Existing New Young Players

Players bought in auction

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BOUGHT FOR (INR)
Siddharth Desai Raider A 1.30 Crore
Hyunsu Park (South Korea) Raider C 10 Lakhs
Rohit Kumar Raider A 36 Lakhs
G. Raju Raider D 6 Lakhs
Amit Chauhan Raider D 6 Lakhs
Prince Defender NYP Undisclosed
Abe Tetsuro (Japan) Defender C 10 Lakhs
Surender Singh Defender A 55 Lakhs
Sandeep Kandola Defender C 59.50 Lakhs
Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender C 19.80 Lakhs
Adarsh T Defender C 10 Lakhs
C. Arun Defender C 10 Lakhs
Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 17:37 [IST]
