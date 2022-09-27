U Mumba PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

After the tenth-placed finish last season, where they won just seven games, U Mumba released their captain Fazel Atrachali and star raider Abhishek Singh among other players, opting for a young squad.

U Mumba, who also have a new coach in Anil Chaprana, splashed the cash on raider Guman Singh, who is expected to be the main raider with Ashish and Shivam being the support raiders. U Mumba also have seven more raiders.

While the Sultan Fazel Atrachali may have left, U Mumba has brought back Surinder Singh to join the likes of Harendra Kumar, Rinku and Rahul Sethpal in the defence, which also features several other youngsters. They also have Vishal Mane and Viraj to call upon in their reserves.

Now, U Mumba, who won the title in the second season, will look to challenge for the top 6 spots, that guarantee a playoff spot when they start their PKL season 9 campaign against reigning champions Dabang Delhi in the curtain-raiser.

Here is a look at the U Mumba PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

U Mumba PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Ashish, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Sethpal, Prince, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit

All-Rounder: Gholamabbas Korouki

Reserves: Vishal Mane (Defender), Viraj (Defender)

Coach: Anil Chaprana

U Mumba PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Rinku (Right Corner), Shivam (Right In), Surinder Singh (Right Cover), Guman Singh (Center), Harendra Kumar (Left Cover), Ashish (Left In), Kiran Laxman Magar (Left Corner)

U Mumba PKL 2022 Schedule

Date Day Versus Venue Time in IST October 7 Friday Dabang Delhi Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 10 Monday UP Yoddhas Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 14 Friday Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 16 Sunday Puneri Paltan Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 21 Friday Haryana Steelers Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 22 Saturday Bengaluru Bulls Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 26 Wednesday Gujarat Giants Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 29 Saturday Bengal Warriors Pune 9:30 PM November 2 Tuesday Telugu Titans Pune 7:30 PM November 4 Friday Patna Pirates Pune 7:30 PM November 7 Monday Jaipur Pink Panthers Pune 7:30 PM