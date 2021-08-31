English
U Mumba Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By

Bengaluru, August 31: The season 2 champions U Mumba will hope to go all the way and win their second title when Pro Kabaddi makes a much awaited return later this year in December for season 8.

PKL returns after the two-year coronavirus pandemic-induced break and the organisers got the ball rolling with the three-day auction from August 29 to August 31.

Heading into the auction, U Mumba retained its core group of elite players and made a couple of key signings to form a well-balanced unit. While they retained five players from the last campaign in 2019, U Mumba added nine more players to their squad spending close to INR 1.3 Crore.

Iranian Fazel Atrachali, who will potentially lead the side, was among the players retained, while they made Rinku the most expensive buy at the auction at INR 32 Lakhs. U Mumba also roped in promising young raider Ajith V Kumar and Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari for INR 25 Lakhs and INR 12.8 Lakhs.

Former PKL champions U Mumba also retained the services of raider Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Harendra Kumar and youngster Navneet. The Mumbai based franchise also bought six category C players at their base price of INR 10 Lakhs.

As the dust settles following the three-day auction, here is how U Mumba Squad looks after the PKL Auction 2021:

U Mumba 2021 Full Squad

Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION RETENTION TYPE
Abhishek Singh Raider Elite Retained Players
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre All Rounder Elite Retained Players
Harendra Kumar Defender Elite Retained Players
Fazel Atrachali (Iran) Defender Elite Retained Players
Navneet Raider Existing New Young Player

Players bought in auction

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BOUGHT FOR (INR)
Rinku Defender C 32 Lakhs
Ajith V Kumar Raider B 25 Lakhs
Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (Iran) All-Rounder C 12.8 Lakhs
Sunil Siddhgavali Defender C 10 Lakhs
Jashandeep Singh Raider C 10 Lakhs
Rahul Rana Raider C 10 Lakhs
Ajeet Defender C 10 Lakhs
Ashish Kumar Sangwan All-rounder C 10 Lakhs
Pankaj All-Rounder C 10 Lakhs
Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 23:55 [IST]
