'10 Weeks, 20 Documentaries' Eurosport India to enthrall fans with gripping stories from the world of sports

The campaign that is spread across 10 weeks, with 2 new episodes premiering every weekend, is a step towards Eurosport India establishing itself as the home of world-class sports titles in a wide variety of sporting genres like cricket, golf, tennis, football and boxing.

The campaign started earlier this month with the Emmy nominated sports docu-series "Being Serena" that follows pivotal moments in the life of former world No. 1 Tennis champion, Serena Williams. Post the 5 episodes of 'Being Serena', it was followed by "What Killed Maradona" which takes a deeper look into the extraordinary life of Maradona, piecing together the trail of clues that caused his lonely and premature death in the Argentinian capital. The ongoing "Matchday - Inside FC Barcelona", an eight episodic docu-series, that tracks the FC Barcelona squad during the 2018/19 season premiered last weekend.

4 other documentaries will premiere in May. "Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko" follows the IBF World Heavyweight champion over the course of two years as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career.

"Strokes of Genius" depicts the legendary rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while "The Tiger Tales Show" uses video and animation to tell new and illuminating stories about Tiger's incredible impact on golf.

"The Beckham Effect" examines the ups and downs of David Beckham's six-year tenure with the LA Galaxy and its impact on the sports landscape. June is reserved for cricket with 2 very interesting documentaries releasing one after another.

"Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India" follows Steve Waugh, the former Australian captain's journey as he travels across India and captures the country's obsession with the sport. "Bodyline: The Ultimate Test" is the story of one of the most well known but perhaps least understood moments of conflict and controversy in the history of the sport: the infamous Bodyline test cricket series of 1932 and 1933.

Speaking on the campaign launch of '10 weeks - 20 Documentaries', Vijay Rajput, SVP - Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India, said, "We have constantly focused on our goal of establishing Eurosport India as the home of world-class sports titles. With our new campaign, '10 weeks - 20 Documentaries', we are bringing gripping documentaries from diverse sporting genres for our passionate sports communities."

Documentaries Schedule:

Premiere Date Title Genre 03/04/21 Being Serena Tennis 18/04/21 What Killed Maradona Football 24/04/21 Match day Football 22/05/21 Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko Boxing 23/05/21 Strokes of Genius Tennis 29/05/21 The Tiger Tales Show PGA Tour 30/05/21 MLS The Beckham Effect MLS 05/06/21 Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India Cricket 06/06/21 Bodyline: The Ultimate Test Cricket

Source: Media Release