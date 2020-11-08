12th Esports World Championship: India's Abhinav Tejan seals spot in the Finals

A Delhi resident Tejan and former world number 35 was up against Sri Lanka and Nepal in the South Asia region of Regional Qualifiers. Living up to the pre-tournament favourite tag, Tejan started off well in the best-of-three group matches against Sri Lanka and Nepal before taking on Sri Lanka in the finals of the Regional Qualifiers which are being conducted online owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old once again proved his supremacy as he comfortably clinched victory against the island nation in the best-of-seven summit clash to book a berth in the World Championship Finals which are scheduled to take place offline in Eilat, Israel.

"In the run-up to the tournament, I had trained a lot and was well prepared for the tournament. I had also played a lot of online matches as part of my preparations," Tejan said after securing the final berth for India at the World Championships.

After the triumph at the Regional Qualifiers, Tejan has now joined Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2021) as both, the Indians have secured themselves a spot in the World Championship Finals in their respective categories.

While in DOTA 2, Team India Dota, comprising captain Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, will be the last team in action from India at the Regional Qualifiers as they begin their quest for the place in the World Championship Finals on November 18.

ESFI partners Alcis Sports and Artsmith.in as they support performance wear and communication partner respectively for the prestigious World Championship as well for ESFI.

Source: Media Release