14-year-old Anvvi Dahhiya wins 12th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022

The 3-day championship (November 9 and 11) saw 125 lady golfers vying for tops honours, with 14-year-old Anvvi Dahhiya scoring 230 to walk away with the champion's trophy, and 13-year-old Ayesha Gupta and 17-year-old Renee Rane coming up 1st and 2nd runners-up with scores of 236 and 240, respectively.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Ms Chhaya Shriram, Director, Usha International, said, "Usha's association with the Delhi Golf Club goes back many decades. This association is an extension of Usha's brand ethos to promote an active and healthy lifestyle and aligns with our vision of creating inclusive health and sports platforms."

"True to their commitment to promoting active and healthy lifestyles, Usha has been our committed supporter year after year. I have witnessed a growing number of exceptionally talented juniors and ladies taking to the greens, encouraged by the creditable performance of Indian women on the European and Asian golf scene, each pushing themselves to raise the bar, making me optimistic that there are amongst them potential world-class players who we too have a role in nurturing," said Ms Nimmi Dhar, Lady Captain at DGC.

Usha has been a longstanding partner of the Delhi Golf Club for over three decades, and have together supported several promising golfers over the years. The brand has also been an avid supporter and promoter of a wide array of inclusive sporting initiatives across the country, including its association with the Mumbai Indians team for IPL, Ultimate Flying Disc, indigenous Indian regional sports such as Kalari, Mallakhamb, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, and Saz-Loung, cricket for the specially-abled, sports for visually challenged (athletics, kabaddi, judo, and powerlifting), as well as football.

Source: Media Release