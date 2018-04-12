CWG 2018, shooting: Tejaswini clinches silver in 50M rifle prone

The seasoned campaigner shot 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, 104.6 for a cumulative score of 618.9 over six series to claim her six Commonwealth Games medal.

#GC2018 #GC2018Shooting



It looks like Tejaswini Sawant will finish in the silver medal position! She's done with her rounds. A few more shooters still in their final series.



Day 8 live blog:- https://t.co/fZEt8eHLSL pic.twitter.com/4zmi9FaqJI — The Field (@thefield_in) April 12, 2018

Tejaswini's effort was India's 25th medal of the 11-day quadrennial extravaganza in the Australian city which concludes on Sunday (April 12).

India's president Ramnath Kovind was among the first to congratulate Tejaswini on her achievement.

Hearty congratulations to Tejaswini Sawant for clinching SILVER in Women's 50m Rifle Prone event in #GC2018; you have made the nation proud

Singapore's rifle ace Martina Lindsay Veloso won the gold medal with a Games record 621.0, while Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland bagged the bronze with 618.1 at the Belmont Shooting centre here.

The 37-year-old former world champion was placed second after four series even as Moudgil faced elimination. She maintained her position at the end of the fifth series and ensured another medal for India with a final-series score of 104.6, her best effort of the day.

A gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10M air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch a gold in world championship in 2010.

When Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, the Kohlapur-born shooter won silver in 50 rifle prone singles and bronze in 50M rifle prone pairs along with Meena Kumari. In the same Games, she also bagged silver in 50M rifle 3 positions event along with Lajjakumari Goswami.

#GC2018 #GCShooting2018 #TejaswiniSawant bags the silver medal in Women's 50m Rifle Prone after shooting a total of 618.9! #TeamIndia🇮🇳 Many Congrats Tejaswini Sawant ❤

LOT MORE TO COME 😎 pic.twitter.com/4wX9heGeMf — Sports Lover Viru (@Vijay_Rules_Da) April 12, 2018

Young Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished a lowly 16th with 602.2.

(With PTI inputs)