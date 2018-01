LeBron, Curry named captains for NBA All-Star game

New York, January 19: LeBron James and Stephen Curry will select the rosters for the NBA All-Star game after being named team captains under the new setup.

The All-Star game format, which traditionally has been formed as Eastern Conference versus Western Conference teams, was changed in October. This year will be the first time the leading vote-getter from each conference (James and Curry) will captain their team and draft from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

Cleveland Cavaliers star James and the Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP Curry will be starters for the exhibition game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18 and will select four other starters, regardless of conference.

The other starters from the Eastern Conference along with James are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers favourite Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan from the Toronto Raptors.

James Harden of the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, New Orleans Pelicans duo Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins join Curry in the Western Conference.

Fans made up 50 per cent of the voting (active NBA players and NBA media made up 25 per cent each).

All-Star reserves (selected by NBA head coaches) will be announced on Tuesday (January 23) and the full team rosters will be unveiled on January 25.

2018 NBA ALL-STAR STARTERS

LeBron James (2,638,294 fan votes)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,530,211)

DeMar DeRozen (998,999)

Kyrie Irving (2,170,833)

Joel Embiid (1,285,587)

Stephen Curry (2,379,494)

Kevin Durant (2,238,406)

James Harden (1,486,830)

DeMarcus Cousins (922,269)

Anthony Davis (1,088,230)

Source: OPTA