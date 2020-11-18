2020 NBA Draft: Wiseman, a wing, or make a trade? Examining the Warriors' options

Injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, as well as the departure of Kevin Durant, left the Warriors with just one remaining All-Star, Draymond Green, and ill-equipped to contend for the Larry O'Brien Trophy again.

Instead, the Warriors finished a lowly 15-50, making them nothing more than interested spectators as the season reached its conclusion in an Orlando bubble following a coronavirus-enforced suspension.

The saving grace was that their struggles on the court netted the Warriors the second overall pick in the draft, which takes place on Wednesday.

Golden State would have obviously preferred the lottery to have ended with them selecting first. However, with Curry and Thompson poised to return, the question over what they will choose to do is one of the most intriguing elements of the draft.

Should the Warriors select wisely, they will have additional ammunition with which to compete once more at the sharp end of a Western Conference in which LeBron James and reigning NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers will surely be favourites.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers faces one of the most pivotal decisions in the recent history of the franchise. Here we examine three possible avenues he could take with their highest draft pick since 1995.

Select James Wiseman

Memphis center James Wiseman is the name most frequently connected with the Warriors and the second overall selection.

Despite Wiseman having played only three games in his collegiate career, it is a choice that would make a lot of sense for Golden State.

Even at the peak of their dynasty, center was a weakness for the Warriors; Damian Jones failed to fill the void after the struggles of Andrew Bogut and Festus Ezeli played a significant role in their infamous 2016 Finals collapse.

A tremendous athletic specimen at 7ft 1in, Wiseman's brief time on the court in college suggested he can help at both ends of the floor. However, it is on defense where he would likely be most valued.

James Wiseman of @Memphis_MBB finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks in his first career game tonight. He's the first Division I freshman to have 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ blocks in his first career game since Kansas State's Michael Beasley in 2007-08 (32/24/4). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 6, 2019

The under-manned 2019-20 Warriors ranked 25th in the NBA in defensive rebounds with 32.9 per game.

Golden State cannot rely solely on Green and Kevon Looney, who started only four games last season, to improve their rim protection.

Green led the Warriors with 5.7 defensive rebounds per game in 2019-20. Wiseman averaged 6.3, along with 3.0 blocks and 19.7 points, in his short time at Memphis.

The sample size may be small and the level of competition much lower, but Wiseman has indicated he can be a defensive force for Golden State.

With the established core of Curry, Thompson and Green sure to keep them competitive, the Warriors can afford to take a chance on a player of Wiseman's limited experience and bet on his physical tools translating to NBA success.

Draft a wing

Having parted with Andre Iguodala last offseason and lost Shaun Livingston to retirement, the Warriors are lacking a sixth man who can play on the wing.

Finding a rotational player who can operate as both a guard and forward, switch on defense and provide additional three-point shooting is a priority for Golden State.

Damion Lee enjoyed a decent season as a swingman in 2019-20, averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 35.6 per cent from three-point range.

However, Lee was 11th on the Warriors in Defensive Rating, which estimates the number of points allowed by a player per 100 possessions. They would, therefore, benefit from a wing with the ability to make a greater all-round contribution.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards may fit the bill. A potential number one pick, Edwards could prove tough for the Warriors to resist if the Minnesota Timberwolves take LaMelo Ball first overall.

The versatile Edwards was fifth in defensive rebounds per game among guards in the Southeastern Conference with 4.5.

He was in the top 10 for blocked shots while shooting 40 per cent from the field, though his three-point accuracy may be a concern. Edwards hit on just 29.4 per cent of his attempts from beyond the arc last season.

And if the Warriors are not comfortable with him or Wiseman, they may be able to move back in the draft and still land a wing that meets their needs.

Trade back for depth

'Strength in numbers' was the strapline attached to the Warriors' playoff runs during their era of dominance.

It was a fitting slogan. In addition to Curry, Thompson, Green and Kevin Durant, the Warriors could overwhelm teams with the level of options available to them from the bench.

Yet with Durant limited to one game in the 2019 NBA Finals, it was a rallying cry that made less sense during their defeat to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Curry and Green each averaged over 41 minutes per game in that series, while Thompson (37.6) and Iguodala (31.4) also had to do plenty of the heavy lifting, the former tearing his ACL in the decisive Game 6.

Just four other players who participated in more than one Finals game averaged double figures in terms of minutes and only one, Looney, remains on the roster for 2020-21.

The Warriors saw rapid development from 2019 second-round pick Eric Paschall, who was named to the NBA's All-Rookie team, in the 2019-20 campaign.

Trading D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves netted Golden State former 2014 first overall pick Andrew Wiggins, yet it is unclear whether the Warriors will stick with him as a reclamation project or use him as bait in another trade.

Regardless of what happens with Wiggins and the progress of Paschall, the Warriors remain in need of veterans who can take some of the load off their big three.

Depending on the offers they receive, moving out of the No. 2 pick would potentially enable them to acquire some additional help.

They could still address the wing even after dropping down the board too, with Israel's Deni Avdija seen as a potential target along with Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Vassell and Saddiq Bey.

Curry is 32 and Thompson and Green are both 30. The Warriors' window as contenders may not be open for too much longer.

The question they must answer this offseason is clear: how do they maximise it? Do they select a top-tier prospect who may take time to develop, or do they try to pull off a trade that allows them to potentially add both youth and also much-needed veteran depth to the roster?

After a year in the wilderness, the Warriors' decision could go a long way to shaping the Western Conference in 2020-21.