36th National Games: Well-prepared Gujarat swimmers target over a dozen medals

Ahmedabad,
September
22:
Gujarat's
swimmers,
after
undergoing
a
rigorous
training
camp,
have
set
themselves
a
target
of
more
than
a
dozen
medals
in
the
36th
National
Games
that
got
underway
in
Surat
on
Tuesday
(September
20)
with
table
tennis
action.
"We have some very bright medal prospects and we hope to bring home the most medals from the pool," Kamlesh Nanavati, Gujarat team coach and vice-president of the Swimming Federation of India, said.
"People's expectations from Tokyo Olympics' participant Mana Patel, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games representative Anshul Kothari, Junior World Championship participants Aryan Nehra, Aryan Panchal and Devansh Parmar are very high. I think we will return with a big haul," he added.
As
many
as
50
medals
are
at
stake
in
swimming,
which
will
be
held
in
Rajkot
from
October
2.
The swimmers have received full support from the government and have been training at the state-of-the-art swimming pool at the Savi Sports Complex in Ahmedabad for weeks.
Dhruv Vyas, supervisor of the camp and Gujarat team's assistant coach, revealed that the practice session starts at 5 AM every day.
"Warm-up,
different
swimming
sessions,
physio,
diet
and
all
other
necessary
things
are
being
taken
care
of
throughout
the
day
by
the
government.
Equipment
like
paddles,
pull
buoys
and
snorkels
have
also
been
arranged
to
ensure
that
the
players
train
using
all
modern
techniques,"
he
said.
The pro-active role played by the government has been appreciated by players as well as coaches. And they believe that the state will reap dividends in the form of medals.
The
players,
on
the
other
hand,
can
expect
double
the
prize
money
that
they
have
been
receiving
so
far.
Coach Kamlesh Nanavati pointed out that some veteran swimmers were rested during the National Swimming Championship so that they would be in their best shape for the National Games.
"But those who participated in Guwahati also performed very well, including Anshul Kothari, Dishant Mehta, Mana Patel, Diya Patel, Anshul, Aryan Nehra and Aryan Panchal," he said.
Source: Media Release
