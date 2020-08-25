76ers fire coach Brown after sweep by Celtics in NBA playoffs

The Celtics secured an emphatic first-round triumph in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 110-106 victory in Orlando last week.

Brown, appointed in 2013, has taken the 76ers to three consecutive postseason appearances, including two Conference semi-finals, but his position had been coming under growing scrutiny.

76ers guard Josh Richardson suggested there needed to be "more accountability" after the Celtics disappointment, although he stressed Brown was "a good guy".

On Monday, general manager Elton Brand confirmed Brown had been relieved of his role with immediate effect and that the search for a replacement had begun.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he's done for the 76ers organisation and the City of Philadelphia," Brand said.

"He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship."

76ers managing partner Josh Harris said: "I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our head coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years.

"He is a high-character coach and leader and we're fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well."