Aadya Kaushal Scores 5-Under Par In Outstanding Performance At US Kids Golf Classic

Aadya Kaushal from Gurgaon delivered an outstanding performance in the third leg of the US Kids India Delhi NCR Tour. Competing in the Girls Section for Ages 9-10 at the Classic Golf and Country Club, she scored a remarkable 5-under 67. Her round included eight birdies, with four consecutive ones on the front nine and three in a row on the back nine.

Despite her aggressive play, Aadya dropped three shots on holes two, eight, and ten. Following her was Aaradhya Bhatnagar, who had previously won the first two legs. Aaradhya shot an even par with five birdies offset by five bogeys.

Noida's Naaysha Sinha excelled in the Girls Under 8 category with a flawless 3-under score over nine holes, featuring three birdies and no bogeys. In the Girls 13-14 category, Naina Kapoor secured victory with a 2-over 74, recording three birdies alongside three bogeys and a double bogey.

Among the boys, Vedant Paul was notable with a score of 1-over 73 in Boys 13-14. His round included five birdies against four bogeys and one double bogey. Zowra Sikand also performed well, winning his Boys 8 category competition with a 2-over round.

In Boys 11, Drona Singh Dhull emerged victorious with a score of 3-over 75. The Girls 11-12 category saw Aaliyah Kalra from Gurgaon triumph over Anya Dandriyal in a playoff after both finished with scores of 79. Overall, golfers from Gurgaon claimed four titles while those from Delhi secured three wins.

The winners of this leg at the Classic Golf and Country Club were diverse across age groups. In Boys categories: Adir Singh Chawla (7), Zowra Sikand (8), Priyansh Jain (9), Vedansh Jain (10), Drona Singh Dhull (11), Yuvraj Yadav (12), Vedant Paul (13-14), and Aryan Patel (15-18) stood out.

Girls' Achievements Highlighted

In Girls categories: Naaysha Sinha (8), Aadya Kaushal (9-10), Aaliyah Kalra (11-12), Naina Kapoor (13-14), and Thea Ajoomal (15-18) were victorious. These young talents showcased their skills impressively during this leg of the tour.

The event highlighted emerging talent in Indian golf, particularly among young players from Gurgaon and Delhi. Their performances underscored their potential to excel further in future tournaments.