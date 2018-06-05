Scott earns US Open berth through qualifiers

The Australian has appeared in 67 straight majors since 2001, but was made to work hard for a place in the event to be held at Shinnecock Hills from June 14 to 17.

Scott carded a six-under-par 66 in the first round of sectional qualifying in Columbus, before an even-par 72 in round two left him sharing 10th place, which was enough to seal his passage through.

Fellow Australian Aaron Baddeley also tied for 10th and progressed with Scott.

Competing in a field of 120 players, Scott excelled at Brookside Golf & Country Club and an even-par 72 at Lakes Golf & Country Club saw him squeeze into the qualifying spots with one stroke to spare.

"It is a nice streak to keep going; it'd be better if I win the U.S. Open," said Scott. "I'm playing all these majors to try and win them, not just to show up.

"I'd like to make the most of this opportunity."

Only the top 60 players in the world are awarded a place in the US Open, and Scott's five-year exemption into all the majors that came with winning the 2013 Masters expired after last year's US Open at Erin Hills.

(With OPTA/Agency inputs).