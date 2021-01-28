Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson to battle for ONE Flyweight World title in April

The championship bout will be part of ONE's 7 April card, which in addition to being aired in India, will be broadcast live on the promotion's United States partner television network, TNT. Details on broadcast times will be released at a future date.

Ever since "Mighty Mouse" won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship in October 2019 by defeating #3-ranked contender Danny "The King" Kingad in the final, martial arts fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting this World Title clash.

Moraes has proven to be the best flyweight in the division after defeating Kingad, #3-ranked contender and former flyweight World Champ Kairat "The Kazakh" Akhmetov, and then former belt-holder Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio to claim the strap.

The 7 April action doesn't stop there.

Also on the card, former ONE Lightweight World Title challenger and #3-ranked contender Iuri Lapicus will return to action against American mixed martial arts legend Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez.

Lapicus is coming off a loss to ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee, while Alvarez last defeated Filipino superstar Eduard "Landslide" Folayang.

If Alvarez scores a win over Lapicus, he could enter the top-five rankings and set up a future World Title shot against Lee.

Finally, striking fans will get to witness a non-title clash between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon and British banger Jacob Smith.

Before the action kicks off in April, be sure to catch ONE Championship's next event, the previously recorded ONE: UNBREAKABLE II, this Friday, 29 January, by downloading the ONE Super App or tuning in to Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).