After National Games success, Delhi Skateboarders hope for support to prepare for Olympic sport

Delhi had sent 7 skateboarders (3 female and 4 male) to the games in Gujarat, where Skateboarding was added in the National games for the first time since it started in 1924.

All the skateboarders who participated in the Nationals games have been trained in Delhi skateboarding academy, Neb Sarai under the mentorship of Surjeet Kumar.

The skateboarders of Delhi performed excellently at the newly constructed Sabarmati riverfront skateboarding park and won 3 of the 12 medals.

While Shivam Balhara won the Silver Medal in Men's Park skateboarding event, Aadya aditi and Meera Gautam settled with a bronze in Women's park and Women's Street competition.

Antish Kumar secured 6th position in Men's park competition. Aryan Rawat secured 5th and Shivam Tiwari settled with the 6th position in men's street competition.

Delhi skateboarders are now preparing for Future events which are National Championship in Bangalore, Asian games in China, Paris Olympics and various other International championships.

But theses athletes are facing financial huddles and lack of practice infrastructure. Delhi players have to go at Pune or Mohali for practice and are looking at getting this issue addressed.

According to the athletes, the Delhi government's Mission excellence scheme that helps the players financially has been closed since Jan 2020 and no new player has been added.

Also, Skateboarding has been put in the list of low priority games despite it being an Olympic sport. Skateboarding is not added in the Delhi sports university also.

These issues need immediate attention as Asian games and Paris Olympics are happening in 2023 and 2024 respectively and the players don't want to miss the opportunity of bringing laurels to the country and Delhi state in these prestigious events.

All the skateboarders are hopeful that the Delhi government will look into the matter of lack of skateboarding spaces in Delhi and Build the required 1 skate park per 5 lac population in Delhi.

A population of 2 crore needs minimum 40 skate parks which can be easily built for 10-12 crore rupees as one skate park costs around 25-30 lacs. This would take the sport to new heights and will prepare skateboarders for international level events. This can make Delhi the skateboarding capital of India.

Source: Media Release