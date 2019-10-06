AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Sarita Devi and Nandini bow out as India registers a winless day

After receiving a first-round bye, the Indian boxing old hand seeded fourth in her category put up a convincing first round as the five-times Asian gold medalist, managed to land some clear punches initially but the Russian pugilist made a strong comeback in the second and third round to overpower the experienced Sarita and won the bout 5-0.

AIBA Women's World Championships: Saweety Boora progresses to the pre-quarters

However, 20-year-old Nandini failed to find her rhythm at the World stage and was found wanting in all three rounds. The first woman boxer from Chandigarh to represent at the Championships, the young boxer fell short in experience and tactics compared to her German counterpart, Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger, who won the bout 5-0 on points.

With Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Saweety Boora (75kg) already confirming their place in the pre quarters, Monday will witness the last set of debutants, Manju Rani (48Kg) and Manju Bamboriya (64kg) taking the ring. Young Manju Rani seeded sixth in the lightfly weight category will take on Ven Tayonis Cedeno of Venezuela while Manju Bamboriya will face fourth seed Italy's Angela Carini.