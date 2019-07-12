Ajai Singh lifts gold, creates Commonwealth record

The 22-year-old, who is competing in the 81kg category, also smashed the national record in the clean and jerk event by lifting more than double his body weight (190kg) to score vital points at the Olympic qualifying event.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships bronze medallist had earlier pulled off a clean lift of 148kgs in the snatch event, taking his total to 338kg.

This is also Ajay's personal best and 18kgs more than his 320kg (142kg+178kg) effort at the Asian Championships held in Ningbo, China in April.

The other Indian in the 81kg category, Papul Changmai finished behind Ajay to clinch the silver medal.

Changmai, who had bagged the gold medal in the Senior National Weightlifting Championship in February, lifted a total of 313kgs (135kg+178kg).

P Anuradha lifted 221kg (100kg+121kg) to grab the first place in the men's 87kg category, while Commonwealth gold medallist RV Rahul settled for the second spot by lifting 325kg (145 kg+180kg) in the 89kg event.