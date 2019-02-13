Akshay Sharma fires two eagles en route second straight 67 to keep the lead

Ahmedabad’s Udayan Mane scorched the course with the day’s best round of eight-under-64 to rise 23 spots to tied second at nine-under-135. Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia, nephew of Indian golfing legend SSP Chawrasia, also grabbed a share of second place as he gained one position with a round of 67.

India’s numero uno Shubhankar Sharma, the star attraction at the event, shot a four-under-68 in round two to rise from overnight tied 11th to tied eighth place at six-under-138.

The halfway cut was declared at even-par-144 and 51 professionals made the cut.

Akshay Sharma, a winner on the PGTI last year, reaped the dividends of some consistent hitting in round two. The 28-year-old chipped-in for eagle on the 14th but soon dropped a stroke on the 16th. However, his round took off on the front-nine where he made a 12-feet eagle conversion on the third and landed his wedge shots within four feet for birdies on the first and seventh.

Akshay said, “Both my rounds have been 67 but today’s was better as I made fewer bogeys and struck it consistently on the front-nine. It’s also always special to make two eagles in a round. I now have a good foundation to strive for my second title.”

Udayan Mane produced a fiery and error-free 64 to take a flight from overnight tied 25th to tied second. Udayan, who finished tied fifth in Hyderabad last week, made a 15-feet eagle conversion on the third that set up his day. He followed that up with six birdies most of which came about as a result of some top-class wedge-play.

Mane said, “I’ve been playing well since last week so I’m in good rhythm. I hit it closer today as compared to round one and importantly had no blemish so there was good momentum through the day. I played some accurate wedge shots that set up a few short birdie putts.”

Sunit Chowrasia made progress from his overnight tied third place courtesy a bogey-free round of 67. Chowrasia, who finished a creditable 44th in his rookie season last year, made some quality chip-putts during his impressive second round.

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow came up with a 66 to occupy fourth place at eight-under-136.

Noida’s Vikrant Chopra, like leader Akshay, also made two eagles during his second round of 67. Vikrant was tied for eighth at six-under-138.

Source: PGTI Release