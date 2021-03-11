All-Star Aldridge and San Antonio Spurs agree to part ways

The 35-year-old power forward/center will explore his trade options before the March 25 deadline.

"We've mutually agreed for him to work out some opportunities for him, and that'll be elsewhere," Popovich told reporters before Wednesday's 115-104 loss to Dallas.

"He's been a great team-mate. There was no problem there. We just think this is a win-win for LaMarcus and the club.

"When an opportunity arises, that'll be up to management, his agent, that sort of thing. We'll all move forward.

"He's done everything we've asked, and at this point we'd just like to do something that will work for him as much for our club because he deserves that."

Seven-time All-Star Aldridge had missed eight of San Antonio's final 11 matches prior to the All-Star break with a combination of hip and quadriceps injuries.

This season, Aldridge has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game.